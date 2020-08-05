Lafayette Parish delays start of school year to Sept. 8

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Students in the Lafayette Parish Schools district will have three more weeks of summer vacation this year.

In a press release sent late Tuesday, the administration has confirmed the delay of the first day of school from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8.

Related Content St. Landry Parish School District to delay start of school year; will remain all virtual Video

“After careful consideration and in consultation with local health officials, the Lafayette Parish School System has made the decision to delay the start of school until Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Teachers and staff will still report to school Wednesday, August 5, 2020 to attend professional development training and receive additional details regarding the start of school, the release states.

“While we remain confident in our ability to provide a safe and effective learning environment for our students, we have a responsibility to ensure that we take proper measures that support our community as a whole.”

A revised 2020-2021 Learn Lafayette School Reopening Plan to reflect this change will be released as

soon as it is updated, the release states.