LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– In 1823, Lafayette Parish was carved off and made into what it is today. This year, Lafayette is celebrating its bicentennial birthday.

Gerald Gruenig spoke with Sami Parbhoo. Parbhoo is coordinating a series of events throughout 2023 to celebrate 200 years of rich culture in Lafayette. The upcoming event to continue Lafayette’s birthday celebration is Festival International.

Already the largest international festival in the U.S., this year there will be a series of other things events on April 26-30 to help commemorate Lafayette.

For example, there will be a Zydeco talk to show the progression of Zydeco over 200 years. The talk will take place at the Acadiana Center for the Arts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 with Herman Fusilier and Jeffrey Broussard.

Parbhoo says there will be ample opportunity to learn about Lafayette while enjoying Festival International.

Throughout 2023, there will be celebratory events each month to continue celebrating the Bicentennial. For a full calendar and more details, visit the bicentennial’s website.