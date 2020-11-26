Lafayette Parish businesses readjust to Governor’s phase 2 guidelines

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) As Louisiana transitions back to Phase 2, business owners have to re-adjust with bars seeing the toughest restrictions.

“For bars in parishes above 5% positivity, they bars are closed to indoor sales and consumption but open for outdoor consumption at tables only and at 25% capacity, with a maximum of 50 people.

Social distancing is required and take-out and delivery is still available.”

Many bar owners now have conditional use permits.

The owner and founder of The Grouse Room, Matt Chassion says when The Grouse Room moved downtown it operated initially as a bar or live music venue and then with COVID-19 bars were temporarily closed.

“The state did offer a conditional restaurant license. We’re lucky this was the Old Micheal’s Bar Room so it already had a kitchen; a very large kitchen actually in the back,” Chassion said.

He says the plan was to always become a restaurant but the pandemic sped up the process.

Chassion says The Grouse Room is no longer solely a bar establishment rather a conditional restaurant.

“We have a really nice menu, a really good kitchen and good wait staff to come out and serve. We do have to come out and serve tables but that’s what restaurants do,” Chassion added.

He says business will go on, but abiding by the governor’s new orders.

“The rules say you can’t stand at the counters. You can actually sit at the bar and being the bar is an extension to the seating in the restaurant area,” Chassion stated.

Governor Edwards’ updated order went into effect on Wednesday, November 25 and will run for four weeks.