Lafayette Parish Assessor’s Office requiring masks for all visitors

LAFAYETTE La. (KLFY) – Starting Monday, July 13, all visitors to the Lafayette Parish Assessor’s office will be required to wear a face mask. 

“With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across our community, we want to do all we can to protect our employees as well as visitors.  Asking people to wear masks is a way in which we can do our part to stop the spread of this disease,” shares Lafayette Parish Assessor Conrad Comeaux.

While the office does remain open for in-person visits, citizens are encouraged to visit www.lafayetteassessor.com or call (337) 291-7080 if their needs can be addressed through either of those methods.

