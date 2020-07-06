Lafayette OMV closed for COVID-19 concerns, joins 14 others statewide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) joined a list of 15 total office closures statewide due to COVID-19 concerns, according to OMV officials in a press release.
Four more closures were announced today, including Lafayette, Alexandria, Monroe and Shreveport.
The following OMV offices are closed until further notice:
- Alexandria
- Arcadia
- Bogalusa
- Clinton
- Crowley
- Dequincy
- Harvey
- Houma
- Jonesboro
- Lafayette
- Lake Charles
- Monroe
- Oakdale
- Shreveport
- Tallulah
If customers are seeking reinstatements, these will only be provided via phone, mail or a Public Tag Agency. Those customers seeking reinstatements must use one of the following options:
- OMV Call Center: (225) 925-6146, option 3
- OMV Mail Center: P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896
For an up to date and complete listing of all open OMV locations and PTA offices, please visit the website at https://offices.omv.la.gov/.