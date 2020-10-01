Lafayette Oil Center post office employee retiring after 42 years

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) Dean Martin has officially retired from the Oil Center post office in Lafayette.

Martin, who lives in Rayne, began working for the United States Postal Service on November 6, 1978, and punched the clock for the very last time Wednesday, September 30th at 5 p.m.

“Over the past 42 years, I’ve seen kids grow up and some now have their own children who come to the post office,” Martin said.

The son of the former Crowley Post Master, and father to a son who works at the Moss Street post office, Dean began his career at the Oil Center location where he sorted mail for seven years.

Martin was then promoted and had to move to different locations multiple times within his time with USPS.

16 years ago he came back to where it all started, in the Oil Center, serving as the lead sales associate.

The hardest part about leaving, he says, “is all of the friends I’ve made over the years. I saw them every day, sometimes 2 – 3 times a day, and now I won’t see them at all,” Martin lamented. “That’s the tough part, a lot of these people have become close personal friends.”

For Martin, retirement he says will not be a time to sit down and relax, but rather an opportunity to spend time on his hobbies, such as fishing, deer hunting, golfing, bowling and traveling.

“I can’t sleep during the day, so no naps for me!” Martin exclaimed. “I’ll stay active, that I can promise.”

“Dean is such a great person!” said Carol Trosclair, a daily patron. “Those of us who frequent the post office will miss seeing him everyday; it just won’t be the same without him there!

“The post office has been a wonderful career!” exclaimed Martin. It has been good to me and my family and I am very grateful to have had this vocation for the past 4 decades – and I especially appreciate the many, many friends that have become like family over the years.”