Lafayette neighborhood on the mend after severe weather damages homes

Residents on Town Homes Loop in Lafayette are cleaning up debris and establishing a new normal after severe weather damaged their homes early Saturday morning.

Polly Joseph, a resident on Town Homes Loop explains, “We are out of a home at this moment. We don’t have anywhere to go. This is my primary residence. It’s going to be hard for us because this is where we live; this is all we have.”

Polly Joseph and her daughters are thankful to be alright after a tree fell on their home early Saturday morning.

She says her daughter heard a loud noise and woke her up just as a tree was falling on their garage.

“We were sleeping and my daughter heard a loud noise and she came in the room and woke me up. I got out of bed. We came to this. It was a tree fell on top of the house,” Joseph adds.

Craig Constantine has lived on Town Homes Loop for 50 years.

He tells News Ten he was sitting on his couch and a tree branch came through his living room ceiling.

“I was in the living room, looking at my television. I looked to the left and a branch was coming through the ceiling,” says Constantine.

The Red Cross has made their rounds through this neighborhood. They checked in on residents that needed assistance and passed out tarps and cleaning supplies.