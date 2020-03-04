Lafayette named among top 10 of “America’s Fattest Cities”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) With the incredible food scene in Lafayette, it probably won’t come as a surprise to anyone that Lafayette-area residents face a battle of the bulge when it comes to their waist size.

A new WalletHub survey listed Lafayette as the 10th most overweight and obese city in the U.S.

WalletHub’s experts analyzed three indicators of obesity — obesity and overweight statistics, weight-related health problems and healthy environment — to determine the overall rating of each city. Unfortunately, Lafayette performed poorly on all three factors.

But one other city in Louisiana ranked even higher in their list, and that was Shreveport-Bossier at number 2.

Baton Rouge came in at 11th place, followed by New Orleans in 12th place.

The study ranked 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key indicators of weight-related problems. The study found the McAllen, Texas, metro area had the highest share of obese adults, at 44.90 percent, which is 2.5 times higher than in San Francisco, the metro area with the lowest at 17.85 percent.

The El Paso, Texas, metro area has the highest share of diabetic adults, 14.60 percent, which is 2.3 times higher than in San Francisco and Minneapolis, the metro areas with the lowest at 6.30 percent.