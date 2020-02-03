Lafayette named 12th best city in the country for newlyweds, according to study

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette has been named the 12th best city in the country to live in for newlyweds, according to a study by Destify.com.

The study took data from more than 300 cities and compared them across five metrics:

Median household income

Median home value

Number of newlyweds

Cost of raising a child

Number of restaurants and dining options available

Here are those numbers for Lafayette:

Median household income: $61,367

Median home cost: $310,000

Percent of newlyweds: 20%

Affordability score: 60

Restaurants and dining: 281 restaurants (per 100,000 people)

The top 10 cities for newlyweds spread across the Eastern/South-Eastern part of the United States. Those cities are:

Pittsburgh, PA St. Louis, MO Orlando, FL Atlanta, GA Columbia, SC Baltimore, MD Little Rock, AR Savannah, GA Tyler, TX Irving, TX

For a full look at the study, you can go to Destify.com