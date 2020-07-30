Lafayette NAACP releases statement opposing privatization of rec centers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette NAACP sent out a statement this afternoon opposing the privatization of four rec centers set to be closed by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

Wednesday, Guillory’s administration released a request for proposal to have private or non-profit organizations assume the operation and maintenance of the Domingue Recreation Center, George Bowles Activity Center, Heymann Park Recreation Center and J. Carlton James Activity Center. Without a private takeover, the rec centers are planned to close, and 37 jobs are slated to be cut.

“The Lafayette Parish NAACP Unit #6060 recommends all churches, organizations, non-profits and community-based organization not turn in a Request for Proposal (RFP) to the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) to operate parks on the Northside of Lafayette,” read today’s statement. “By turning in an RFP, it will further Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s attack on the Northside of Lafayette, our children, our organizations, and culture.”

The organization also asked citizens to attend the Aug. 4 city council meeting to make theor opinions heard.

“Our city is being divided by Mayor-President Josh Guillory and we must stand together to fight for fairness and equity for all,” read the statement. “The NAACP encourages the community to not participate in the demise of the closing of our four recreation centers, the direct dismantling of the 37 families and the countless children living in North Lafayette.”

