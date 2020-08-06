Lafayette MLK Center to become early voting site

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Martin Luther King Center on Cora Street in North Lafayette is now one of three early voting sites approved Tuesday night by the Lafayette Councils.

All registered voters in Lafayette Parish are eligible to cast early votes at the King Center.

The East Regional Library in South Lafayette also won approval as an early voting site during Tuesday’s meeting.

The Registrar of Voters Office at 1010 Lafayette Street will continue its services allowing voters to cast early votes.

More information on early voting and absentee ballots can be found here for Lafayette Parish residents.