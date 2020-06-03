Lafayette men’s shelter forced to close due to lack of funding, poor condition

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Salvation Army men’s shelter in Lafayette is set to close its doors after more than a decade of service to the community.

“The decision to close a Salvation Army facility or service is never an easy one. This decision was weighed out carefully over time. It became apparent that the shelter’s closure is necessary because the building’s condition does not meet the standards of a Salvation Army shelter,” Divisional Secretary Captain Mark Hunter said.

The shelter, located at 212 6th Street, will shut it doors on Thursday, June 4.

“Being trustworthy stewards of the public, the support we receive is something that The Salvation Army takes seriously. We want to reopen the shelter at some point but will not be able to due to a lack of funding.”

The Lafayette Corps kitchen will remain open and serve meals to the community, and social services will also remain available to the public, Hunter said.

Additionally, he said, new leadership will arrive at the Lafayette Corps later in June.