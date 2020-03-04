Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette mayor-president’s tax district repeal blocked; councils approve retirement swap

Local

by: Andrew Capps/The Advertiser

Posted: / Updated:

Lafayette City-Parish President Josh Guillory. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/THE ADVERTISER)

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Lafayette’s city and parish councils approved Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s move to a new retirement system for local government employees Tuesday, but Guillory’s plan to dissolve five new sales tax districts was notably absent from the meeting.

Guillory submitted five ordinances to the City Council to abolish the new sales tax districts less than a week after the council defied his opposition to them on Feb. 18 by voting 3-1 to levy the new sales taxes starting July 1.

But City Council Chair Pat Lewis blocked the ordinances from consideration at Tuesday’s meeting after having a private meeting with Guillory last week.

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar