Lafayette mayor-president’s tax district repeal blocked; councils approve retirement swap

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Lafayette’s city and parish councils approved Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s move to a new retirement system for local government employees Tuesday, but Guillory’s plan to dissolve five new sales tax districts was notably absent from the meeting.

Guillory submitted five ordinances to the City Council to abolish the new sales tax districts less than a week after the council defied his opposition to them on Feb. 18 by voting 3-1 to levy the new sales taxes starting July 1.

But City Council Chair Pat Lewis blocked the ordinances from consideration at Tuesday’s meeting after having a private meeting with Guillory last week.

