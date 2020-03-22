1  of  2
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to explain what Louisiana’s ‘stay at home’ order means for community

Lafayette City-Parish President Josh Guillory. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/THE ADVERTISER)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Following the news that Governor John Bel Edwards had issued a state-wide stay-at-home order to take effect at 5 p.m. March 23, 2020 through April 12, 2020, Mayor-President Josh Guillory says his office is coordinating with the Governor’s office to obtain greater clarity and provide guidance on our local compliance with these new restrictions.

According to Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle, further guidance will be issued by LCG Monday to ensure that residents and businesses have a clear understanding of how the order will work and who will be classified as essential.

“The administration takes this matter very seriously and will work diligently to ensure we are putting our citizens in the best possible position to succeed during this public health emergency.” Angelle said.

