Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory launches law firm after winning election

LAFAYETTE, La. (Andrew Capps/The Advertiser)- Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory opened a new law practice after winning election in November as a potential workaround to allow him to keep his business while in office.

Guillory’s new firm, Acadiana Family Law, LLC, was officially incorporated with the state on Dec. 9, according to records from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office that show Guillory as the owner and an employee from his personal practice as its official agent.

Guillory said Monday he will own and oversee the new firm but he won’t actively practice law, The Advertiser reported.

“I’m not going to be practicing because I’m a full-time mayor-president,” Guillory said.

“I’m the owner-operator,” he added. “The responsible attorney is Brandy Dupuis. If Brandy has questions, sure she can call me. We’ll make time after hours or maybe I’ll swing over there on a lunch break.”

Guillory drew criticism for his non-committal responses last fall to claims that he would continue to practice law after taking office. But during a debate before the election, the new mayor-president said he understood the position was a full-time job and would “do my very best to close out my cases before I’m sworn in.”

