LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has just announced that his office will hold an unexpected 10 p.m. press briefing.

The briefing will be held at the Lafayette Consolidated Government City Hall, 705 W. University Avenue.

According to a press release, the briefing info is concerning new developments related to COVID-19.

KLFY will broadcast the briefing live on-air and online.