Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, 5 council members attend last meeting

He’s known as Kenneth “Keep Em Talking” Boudreaux during his “Community Hour” Sunday’s on KNEK radio, addressing controversial issues.

He’s also known for being available 24/7 for his constituents and his community.

He often transcended tensions brought on by political, religious and racial bias uniting his community for the common good.

His convictions often put him under attack, but Boudreaux says, that only motivated him to continue pushing forward for the betterment of the entire community.

“Thank you for all of your encouragement, support love and well wishes. I am taking a political sabbatical to heal my body, cure my body, recondition myself, sharpen my mind and prepare for my next assignment.”

And that’s something his constituents say they are anticipating.

Boudreaux announced several months ago, that he’s battling prostate cancer.

Other members of the council under term limits are William Theriot, Jay Castille, and Jared Bellard.

Council member Bruce Conque lost his seat to Republican Andy Naquin during the primary election in October.

Mayor President Joel Robideaux announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.

Incoming Mayor-President elect Josh Guillory will be sworn into office January 6, 2020.

