Lafayette Mayor-President issues statement on deadly officer-involved shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Late Saturday, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory released the following statement on the officer involved shooting late Friday that led to a protest march and rally on Saturday.

“An armed individual was shot and killed by Lafayette police officers after an extended pursuit, numerous efforts to de-escalate the situation, and multiple tries to subdue the knife-wielding suspect through the use of tasers.

The officers opened fire when it became apparent the armed individual was attempting to enter a convenience store, threatening the lives of the customers and workers inside.

The Louisiana State Police is conducting an independent investigation into the incident. Investigators will receive the full cooperation of the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Consolidated Government.

While the incident has drawn significant media attention and protests, our personnel won’t be distracted – they remain focused on ensuring the health and safety of our people.

Also, as twin tropical storms close in on our community, our frontline professionals in law enforcement, healthcare and emergency response remain focused on keeping our city and parish safe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our community tonight, and with the men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.“

Just prior to the mayor-president’s statement, police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin of Lafayette.