LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is back home after completing a stint in rehab.

LCG Chief Communications Director Jamie Angelle said in a statement Friday that Guillory had ‘successfully completed treatment’ and will spend the weekend with his family.

“He will be return to the office on Monday,” Angelle said.

Back in late July, Guillory announced in a press release that he had checked himself into rehab for “an addiction to alcohol and untreated Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.”

He asked for privacy at the time for himself and his family and promised that upon his return he would answer questions from the media.

Angelle, so far, has not confirmed a date and time for that press conference.