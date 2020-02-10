Lafayette mayor-president appoints former local news anchor as new chief communications officer

Jamie Angelle to begin as CCO on March 2

LAFAYETTE, La. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has hired Jamie Angelle as his administration’s communications officer.

Angelle will be responsible for public relations and official communications for the city and parish.

“Angelle’s work will support Guillory’s efforts to be accessible and responsive to the public,” the administration said in its announcement.

Angelle will assume the role on March 2, 2020.

Angelle is a former reporter at KATC TV3 and as a morning anchor on NEWS15 Today at KADN.

Angelle served as an intelligence analyst in the United States Army until retiring in 2017, the announcement said.

“I am honored to have been appointed to this position by Mayor-President Guillory,” Angelle said in a statement. “I look forward to using my background in journalism to share with the citizens of Lafayette the great work being done by Lafayette Consolidated Government and to ensure the Mayor-President’s goals of maintaining transparency and openness are realized.”