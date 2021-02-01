Lafayette mask mandate logs more than 2000 calls from residents to city, parish council offices

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Two Lafayette city council members, Nanette Cook and Glenn Lazard, have taken on the face mask mandate battle and how local police can enforce it.

Clerk of the Council Veronica Williams says the council office has received over 2,000 calls.

She says each call is being logged with some in favor of the mandate and some who oppose.

“This morning we had 750 messages left on the receptionist’s voice mail that we had not got to yet,” Williams stated.

She says council members have been made aware of the calls and what’s being said and says the phone was not set up for the mask mandate issue but staff still has to handle it.

“The 291-8800 has been our day to day phone for many many years.”

Communications Director Jamie Angelle issued a statement on Guillory’s take on a local mask mandate saying:

“He has not seen a draft or proposal from the council about what they intend to introduce, so it would be premature to discuss what the mayor-president will or will not do. he will take a look at whatever is proposed and go from there.”

Peter Guarisco lost his father to COVID.

Guarisco fought to encourage mask wearing by visitors at the funeral home and says the decision is simple.

“It’s our love for our dad and it’s our love for our community. We don’t want anyone else to lose their dad. We don’t want anyone else to lose their mom.”

Guarisco says he has face mask messages or logos about masking up.

He wants the message front and center.

“These are preventable deaths. They are sad and they’re tragic; and they’re lonely deaths. Lafayette just needs to wake up,” Guarisco stated.

An emergency meeting to pass an ordinance has not been schduled as of Monday.