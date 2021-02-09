Lafayette Marshal moves to put security detail at City Hall

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) Don’t be alarmed if you see Lafayette Deputy Marshals patrolling City Hall.

The idea is being proposed by Marshal Reggie Thomas.

Thomas says that elected officials, employees and visitors of city hall deserve on-site patrol that’s trained to deal with emergencies.

“Our city marshals have radios and everything just as city police do. They can contact our dispatch and have more marshals there very easily,” Thomas said.

Marshal Thomas says his office will foot the bill for uniforms and equipment for deputies assigned to city hall patrol.

If the proposal is approved, he says, the level of security at city court is the level of security that will be given to city hall.

“With all the things that have been taking place with government buildings; we want to make sure city hall is protected.”

Thomas says another plus to marshal deputies covering city hall is that there will be less need for LPD back-up, which leaves more Lafayette police officers patrolling the city.

“We don’t have enough officers on the road right now. To continue to call officers off the road, to go to city hall, is something I think is not needed. We have been doing that and it’s not needed. The city marshals can actually handle that.”