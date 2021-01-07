Lafayette man wanted on 4 counts of attempted first degree murder

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are searching the area for a man wanted on four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

26-year-old Joseph Devoltz is accused of firing his rifle at a father and his three sons, police said.

It happened Tuesday when police responded to a disturbance involving a firearm in the 100 Blk of Hebert Road where police say Devoltz was involved in a verbal altercation.

He disengaged himself from the altercation, according to police, went to home a short ways away and got his rifle.

When he returned, he allegedly fired several shots at the victims and fled the scene.

No one was injured, police said, but a vehicle did sustain damage from gunfire.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or dial 911.

