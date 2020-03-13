Lafayette man wanted for threatening life, considered armed and dangerous

1  of  2
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — The Breaux Bridge Police Department is looking for a Lafayette man after he allegedly threatened someone’s life.

Roland Paddio, 46, of Lafayette, is considered armed and dangerous as he faces several charges, including: simple assault/threatening, resisting an officer by flight, possession of a Schedule I narcotic, possession of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled substance and carrying a firearm by a convicted felon.

He has been under investigation since March 8. If you have any information on Paddio, please call Breaux Bridge Police at (337) 332-2186.

