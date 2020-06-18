Lafayette man sentenced to 20 years in prison for armed carjackings

LAFAYETTE, La. – A 30-year-old Lafayette man convicted of carjacking three people in 2019 has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Manuel King must serve three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

King, a previously convicted felon, carjacked three separate people on February 20, 2019.

The first victim was standing next to his Jeep Grand Cherokee in a Wal-Mart parking lot when King approached and threatened him with a Kimber 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

King took the victim’s wallet and drove away in the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, King crashed the Jeep and proceeded to carjack a second victim.

He crashed that car and then carjacked a third victim. King was pursued by police, eventually crashing the third car into a pond.

At that point, he was arrested and was still in possession of the 9mm pistol he used during each carjacking incident. King’s wallet was found in the second victim’s vehicle.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Lafayette Police Department, and Lafayette City Marshal’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy prosecuted the case.