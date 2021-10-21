Lafayette man sentenced to 2 years in prison for theft of an FBI vehicle

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY) — Timothy King, 34, of Lafayette was sentenced to 2 years in prison and 3 years of supervised release for theft of government property, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

An FBI purchased 2010 Dodge Charger was stolen at approximately 3 a.m. on Feb. 22 from the FBI’s Lafayette Resident Agency parking lot. Video surveillance showed a white vehicle enter the parking lot and park next to the FBI vehicle. Shortly after, two people can be seen exiting the white vehicle and squatting near the driver’s side door of the FBI vehicle. Eventually, both the white vehicle and Dodge Charger left the parking lot.

When found, the vehicle was being driven by King’s girlfriend who told the investigating agents that King had loaned her the vehicle. Inside, agents found a laptop belonging to the FBI and registration for the stolen vehicle.

After hearing from witnesses that King admitted to stealing the vehicle, agents obtained a search warrant for King’s home. They found a FBI communications radio that had been installed in the stolen vehicle.

The Dodge Charger was later located on Johnston Street in Lafayette.

King was arrested on March 5, 2021 and confessed to stealing the FBI vehicle.