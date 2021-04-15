LAFAFYETTE, La (KLFY) — Lafayette man pleas guilty to manslaughter, according to a press release from the 15th Judicial District Attorney.

Joseph Delahoussaye, of Lafayette, pled guilty to one count of manslaughter in the death of Racheal Alexander and one count of manslaughter and one count of armed robbery in the death of Bobby “BJ” Duplechin. Delahoussaye is sentenced to 80 years in prison.

This case was prosecuted by Donald H. Knecht, Jr. and Kenneth P. Hebert and was investigated by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. The pleas and sentencing were taken and ordered by Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett.