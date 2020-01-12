Lafayette man killed in crash in Vermilion Parish

UPDATE: A two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 14 near West Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish claimed the life of an elderly Lafayette man.

According to State Police, 83-year-old John Hebert of Lafayette, died in the crash that happened Sunday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by 38–old Kristy McBride of Lake Arthur was traveling West on LA 14.

At the same time, an SUV, driven by Hebert, was traveling East on LA 14.

For reasons still under investigation, police say, McBride crossed the center lines as she was negotiating a curve and struck the SUV head-on in the eastbound lane of travel.

Troopers determined Hebert was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

A juvenile passenger, seat belted in the rear seat of Hebert’s vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

McBride, who was properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries, was also transported to a local hospital.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and results are pending and the crash remains under investigation, police said.

According to State Police Troop I, 2 fatal crashes have been investigated so far in 2020 resulting in 3 deaths.

