Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette man killed in crash in Vermilion Parish

Local
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: A two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 14 near West Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish claimed the life of an elderly Lafayette man.

According to State Police, 83-year-old John Hebert of Lafayette, died in the crash that happened Sunday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by 38–old Kristy McBride of Lake Arthur was traveling West on LA 14. 

At the same time, an SUV, driven by Hebert, was traveling East on LA 14. 

For reasons still under investigation, police say, McBride crossed the center lines as she was negotiating a curve and struck the SUV head-on in the eastbound lane of travel.

Troopers determined Hebert was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

A juvenile passenger, seat belted in the rear seat of Hebert’s vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

McBride, who was properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries, was also transported to a local hospital.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and results are pending and the crash remains under investigation, police said.

According to State Police Troop I, 2 fatal crashes have been investigated so far in 2020 resulting in 3 deaths.

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — One motorist is dead and another is suffering from serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish.

Louisiana State Police Tpr. Thomas Gossen confirmed the crash occurred on La. 14 near Kaplan. Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are also assisting in the crash.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
52°F Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
52°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
52°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
52°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories