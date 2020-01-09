Live Now
Lafayette man joins “Biggest Loser” for latest season

THE BIGGEST LOSER — Season:1 — Pictured: Robert Richardson II — (Photo by: Richie Knapp/USA Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man has joined the cast of the reality show “The Biggest Loser” for its latest season on the USA Network.

Robert Richardson II is an Orlando, Fla., native who now lives and works in Lafayette as a territory sales manager for a tobacco company. He is the son of a former NFL player and always dreamed of playing football professionally, just like his father. He said those dreams took a hard hit when, as D1 college athlete, Robert experienced a string of injuries due in large part to his weight.

He joins the weight-loss show at 409 lbs. He has been filming the show for three months.

“One night I was looking through social media and saw The Biggest Loser was coming back and they are looking for contestants,” Robertson told KLFY via an email interview. “I click on their social media page and applied because I got tired of the way I was feeling and was looking. I am a former college football player and I let myself go regarding my health and put myself last in every area of my life. It was time for a change and time to re-awaken that football player mindset and take my life back.”

He said the show was life-changing.

“Not only health, but my confidence too,” said Robertson. “I used to shy from things or be fearful and now I am confident and fearless.”

The show premieres Jan. 28 on USA.

