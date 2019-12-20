Live Now
Youth basketball coach faces indecent behavior charge

Kevin Williams (LPSO)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 37-year-old Lafayette man was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile Wednesday.

Kevin Williams has since been released on a $50,000 bond.

Athletic rosters identify Williams’ youth basketball coaching career, which was most recently in the Houston area.

An athletics article published online October identified Williams as the former coach of Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy Girls and Boys Varsity team.

This is a developing story.

