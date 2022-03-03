BREVARD COUNTY, Fl. (KLFY) The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lafayette man who allegedly traveled to Florida to meet who he believed was an underage child for sex.

According to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, 54-year-old Pierre Christophe of Lafayette was instead communicating online with an undercover agent posing as a child.

In the conversations, Ivey said, he told the agent that he always wanted to be involved in an incestuous relationship involving a child and then went into specific details about the sexual activities he wanted to engage in.

“I’m not exactly sure what kind of sick demented person would want to have sex with a child but I am sure that we will lock your butt behind bars if you try to do it in Brevard County.” Sheriff Ivey said.

Christophe was arrested after traveling more than 800 miles and arriving at a prearranged location.

He was taken into custody and charged with use of a computer to facilitate unlawful travel to meet a minor and also use of a computer to solicit a parent/guardian, and is being held in the Brevard County Jail on a $100K bond, Ivey said.

“Great Job by our Cyber Crime Agents who work hard every day to protect our most innocent of citizens…our children!!” Sheriff Ivey said.