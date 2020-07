RAYNE, La. (KLFY)-The Rayne Police Department is investigating a July 1, 2020, shooting near Venable’s Grocery Store on Reynolds Avenue.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. On July 2, 23-year-old Torian Leblanc was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder.

He is being held on $400,000 bond.

