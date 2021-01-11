Lafayette man arrested on four counts of attempted first-degree murder

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 26-year-old Lafayette man wanted in an investigation into a Jan. 5 shooting on Hebert Road is in custody.

Joseph Devoltz was arrested Monday. He faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of simple burglary.

He is accused on threatening and firing a rifle at a father and three sons following a verbal altercation, authories said.

“As the father and his three sons exited their vehicle, the suspect fired several shots at them. No one was injured, but their vehicle sustained damage from gunfire,” Lafayette Police Department Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a release.

No one was injured, Griffin said.

Devoltz is being held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $601,500 bond. The investigation is ongoing.