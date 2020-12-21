Lafayette man arrested on first-degree rape charge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette man is facing rape charges following his arrest Monday morning.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Leon Fava, 44, was located and arrested by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies at the Discovery Inn & Suites hotel on Kaliste Saloom Road.

Fava faces one count of first-degree rape and is currently being held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. No bond has been set at this time.

Further details surrounding the circumstance of his arrest have not been released.