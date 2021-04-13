Lafayette man arrested on child pornography charges

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a Lafayette man on child pornography charges, according to a press release from the office. The unit is asking the public for assistance in this investigation.

Jody Osmer, 36, of Lafayette, was arrested on seven counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Lafayette Police Department.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” said General Landry. “I encourage anyone with information regarding Mr. Osmer, to call my Cyber Crime Unit toll-free hotline at 1-800-256-4506; callers may remain anonymous.”