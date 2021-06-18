Lafayette man arrested near Alexandria on narcotics charges

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (CenlaNow) – On June 16th, 2021 at approximately 11 p.m., Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit (RADE) members, consisting of RPSO and officers with the Woodworth Police Department, were conducting interdiction patrols on I-49 North near mile marker 66.

Team members observed the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop. Contact was made with the driver, identified as Quinton James Berard, Sr. During the stop, consent to search the vehicle was given by Berard, Sr. and the following narcotics were located:

1 lb 3.6 ounces of suspected heroin (estimated value $83,417.00)

8.1 ounces of suspected fentanyl (estimated value $27,216.00)

5.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine (estimated value $18,850.00 )

26 grams of suspected marijuana (estimated value $260.00)

14 grams of suspected cocaine (estimated value $1,400.00)

3 Burprenophine (estimated value $60.00)

Assorted needle, syringes, packaging materials, digital scales and $326.00 cash.

Quinton James Berard Sr., 806 Patterson St., Lafayette, LA, was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Driving in the left lane

Modified Exhaust

Possession of CDS I with intent to distribute (Marijuana)

Possession of CDS I over 28 grams with intent to distribute (Heroin)

Possession of CDS II over 28 grams with intent to distribute (Methamphetamine)

Possession of CDS II over 28 grams with intent to distribute (Crack Cocaine)

Possession of CDS II over 28 grams with intent to distribute (Fentanyl)

Possession of CDS III with intent to distribute (Burprenophine )

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.





Quinton James Berard, remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center as no bond amount has been set at the time of this release.

RADE is a cooperative endeavor between the following agencies: