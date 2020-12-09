Lafayette man arrested in multiple home burglaries

St. Martinville, La. (KLFY) A 25-year-old man is behind bars for a number of break-ins and attempted break-ins committed across St. Martin Parish.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, deputies responded to a burglary in progress Tuesday at a residence in the 1300 block of Earline Drive in Breaux Bridge where several vehicles and a shed had been burglarized.

An initial investigation, according to Breaux, revealed that a vehicle was stuck in a field near the vicinity of the burglaries.

Following that lead, Breaux said, deputies identified the owner of the vehicle as Donald Celestine, Jr., of Lafayette.

With a search warrant, deputies searched the vehicle and located items linking Celestine to the burglaries.

A short while later he was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on eight counts of felony simple burglary, Breaux said.

Celestine has a $4k bond.