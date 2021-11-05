Lafayette man arrested for indecent exposure at an Abbeville restaurant

For Immediate Release

Vermilion Parish (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was arrested for indecent exposure at the River Front Restaurant in Abbeville, according to a news release from Abbeville Police Department.

Police arrested George Houston Begley II, on charges of obscenity and simple battery. Begley went to the restaurant on Thursday and while dining, began to act inappropriately. He handed out his business cards which had his photo on them to patrons and employees, according to the release.

Begley went behind the hostess station where he cornered a female employee unzipped his pants and exposed himself. He then zipped his pants and gave the female employee a hug, according to the statement.

He was placed into Vermilion Parish Jail with bail set at $6,500 and later bonded out.