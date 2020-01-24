Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette man arrested for hate crimes in hookah bar vandalism

Local
Posted: / Updated:

james verrett

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is facing a hate crime charge after police say he reportedly vandalized a local hookah bar with a racial slur.

James Verrett, 23, of Lafayette, was charged with hate crimes and simple criminal damage to property after detectives located him at a local residence.

Verrett allegedly spray-painted the racial slur against Arabs and middle-easterners across the front windows of the Lux Hookah Lounge on Johnston St. on Jan. 13. A security camera near the bar was also spray-painted to obscure footage.

“There are a lot of Arabs in this neighborhood, and I feel this is against all of them,” the owner told News 10 after reporting the vandalism.

State law (RS 14:107.2) calls for a sentence of not more than $500 and/or not more than six months in jail for a misdemeanor hate crime.

No bond has been set at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories