Lafayette man arrested after stealing vehicle, leading police in chase in Scott

SCOTT, La (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was arrested after stealing a car from a tow yard and then leading police in a chase, according to a press release from the Scott Police Department.

Nicholas Jones, 19, of Lafayette, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a moveable, unauthorized entry into a place of business, and was cited for traffic violations.

Additional charges were placed on Jones from other law enforcement agencies, including two counts of simple burglary, possession of marijuana, and a traffic violation.

An officer with the Scott Police Department saw a vehicle driving at a high speed and passing other cars in a no-passing zone. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver, Jones, refused to stop and led a chase, which deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office joined.

During the chase, officers were informed that the car had been stolen from a tow yard on Cameron St.

Jones led officers down several streets north of Scott before getting stuck in the mud in a field. He then tried to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended by officers.

Investigation revealed that several other law enforcement agencies had Jones as a person of interest in several recent burglaries.

Jones is held at the LPCC on a $65,000 bond.