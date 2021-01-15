Lafayette man among protesters that stormed Capitol Hill arrested, faces two federal criminal charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- While Congress certified President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, protesters fought their way inside, breaking windows and assaulting capitol police officers.

Among the protesters was 50-year-old Vaughn Gordon, of Lafayette.

Gordon was arrested Thursday and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail. He is now facing federal criminal charges.

Court records say during the riot, he posted selfies of himself in a pair of goggles at the U.S. capitol with the caption, “Live inside the Congress building. It was worth the tear gas.”

He also shared multiple Facebook posts about being inside the U.S. capitol.

According to court documents, in one post, Gordon said he was walking towards the steps of the capitol when tear gas canisters went off around him.

He said officers ushered people into the capitol building, including himself. He said he was limited to the Rotunda area but claims he was never asked to leave.

While inside the capitol, he posted more photos.

After returning home to Lafayette, Gordon told a crowd he was inside the U.S. capitol for nearly two hours but did not take part in the violence.

During his speech, he said “You’re looking at what by mandate is a felon because I entered into the capitol during the riot.”

An FBI special agent with the Washington field office investigated Gordon after receiving several tips.

On Thursday, the United States District Court for the District of Colombia issued an arrest warrant for Gordon.

Gordon, who was now back home in Lafayette, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail.

He now faces two federal charges: parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol buildings as well as knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Gordon is set to appear before the District of Columbia on January 22 for further proceedings.