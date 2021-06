LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette man is facing two counts of simple arson charges after fire investigators say he intentionally set fire to his own home, a second home and a camper.

The fire happened Tuesday, June 22 at 2:10 p.m. on St. Fidelis Street, the LFD said.

45-year-old Darcy J. Baudoin Sr. is behind bars with no bond.

Following his arrest, an investigation revealed that the fire was set after a domestic situation had occurred hours earlier, LFD said.

No injuries were reported.