Lafayette Lanes closing Aug. 26 after 62 years of strikes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) After 62 years in business, Lafayette Lanes on Johnston Street is closing.

General Manger Todd Guildry cites numerous reasons for the closure including the building’s age and the cost for its upkeep.

He says the pandemic has impacted customer count and explains the bowling alley must reach a certain capacity to earn money and that’s not occurring enough to sustain the business.

“I really thank you guys for all the great memories I’ve had, all the league bowlers and the hundreds of you guys who supported this place,” Guidry stated.

The social media posts has turned the closure into a reunion.

“It was some place to go,” Magnolia Salon and Parlour hairdresser Robert Guidry reflects.

Guidry has fond memories about bowling and the food.

“Back then they had an amazing grill, their hot dogs, sandwiches, their pizzas,” Guidry said.

Next door to Lafayette Lanes is craftsman Shelvin Trahan of Musso Shoe Repair.

Trahan worked 27 years sharing a wall where bowling pins dropped by the near dozen daily.

“I used to bowl on Sunday mornings. I would practice bowling from 5:30 in the morning until 10:00 in the morning,” Trahan stated.

Trahan travels even further ‘down memory lane’ when the bowling alley was open 24 hours a day.

“I actually think my first field trip in elementary school was to the bowling alley. I enjoyed it.”

“If you see any applications being put out around town, I know there are help wanted signs everywhere; and you see Lafayette Lanes as a reference make sure you hire those guys. They’re battle tested and they’re ready to work.”