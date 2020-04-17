Lafayette juvenile arrested for allegedly exploiting teens on Instagram

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette Parish juvenile is facing charges stemming from multiple social media posts involving child pornography, authorities said.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were contacted in reference to various Instagram accounts which were being used to sexually exploit Acadiana area high school students.

On Thursday, April 16, 2020, detectives identified and arrested a juvenile who’s now facing charges relative to the creation of the Instagram accounts, which contained multiple images of pornography involving juveniles.

The suspect was booked into a detention facility.

This investigation is ongoing, and the LPSO said it “remains committed to preventing the online exploitation of children.”