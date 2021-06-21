Lafayette Junior Police Academy participants learn about community service

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) All this week, the Lafayette Police Department is hosting their first junior police academy.

On Monday the cadets learned about community service by picking up trash along Castille Avenue near the Northgate Mall.

Similar events will occur throughout the week and on friday there will be a closing ceremony where each cadet will be issued a certificate of recognition presented by Police Chief Thomas Glover.

Local businesses have signed up to provide meals to each of the cadets all week allowing the program to be completely free for the participants.

Monday: Parish Proud (provided all cadets with the t-shirts they wear daily also)

Tuesday: Kartchner’s Specialty Meats (Scott, La)

Wednesday: TRG Transport LLC

Thursday: Café Lola’s

Friday: Ductz