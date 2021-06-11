Lafayette Jockey Lot hosts annual block party

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Jockey Lot is hosting their annual block party June 12th from 10am to 5pm.

Free face painting, balloon art, jumpy houses and games for the kids beginning at 11:00am.

Shoppers will enjoy the music of Cajun Reflections, bar specials, food tents and a food truck rally.

There will be a Mechanical Bull to try out your cowboy skills and a FREE raffle with some great prizes.

This event is located at 3011 NW Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette, LA, 70507.

Visit https://lafayettejockeylot.com/ for more information or call (337) 236-3532.