Lafayette homeowner is grateful to be alive after she says a car drove into her home

(KLFY)- Jackie Andrus says she is lucky to be alive. Early Sunday morning, Andrus says she was awakened when a car drove into her house.



“We were in bed, sleeping. It happened around 3 a.m. There was a big bang. We had no idea what happened,” Andrus said.



Looking at the damage in her front yard, emotions come across Andrus.

With tears in her eyes, she explains the toll this now puts on her and her family.

“I don’t know the next step now. I need, we need all the help right now,” she said.



Her neighbor and sister, Melissa, says the damage is extensive but things can be replaced.

She says she is just grateful her sister is here and unharmed.



“I thank God they are here. It could have been much worse after looking at everything,” Melissa Senegal adds.