Lafayette home a total loss, family displaced after fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette family was displaced following a fire late Friday night in the 400 block of Hopkins Street.

It happened around 7:40 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the exterior of the dwelling was engulfed in flames, however was brought under control within 15 minutes.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, the occupants of the home left approximately 30 minutes before being called about the house on fire.

Fire officials determined the fire originated outside the home from a barbecue pit being used to burn papers by kids too close to the dwelling.

The fire was not extinguished prior to leaving and apparently ignited the wood exterior of the home, fire officials said.

The cause has been ruled accidental.