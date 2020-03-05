Lafayette High’s William Romero selected as state finalist for Student of the Year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette High’s candidate for Student of the Year has advanced as a finalist in the state level of competition.

William Romero is one of seven statewide finalists who will compete for the top honor among high school seniors. That includes a day-long program on April 1 at the Louisiana Department of Education’s office in Baton Rouge, which includes the final step of the competition — an interview before a panel of judges.

“William continues to make his school family proud by working above and beyond to keep his and his peers’ educational experiences top-notch,” said Lafayette High Principal Dr. Rachel Brown. ” LHS is excited to cheer him on as he moves forward, blazing his own trail of excellence!”

“We have such exceptional students in our district, and William is just one example of the leaders we are cultivating.,” said Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair. “We wish him well in the state competition.”