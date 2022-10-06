LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette High School is on lockdown for the second time this week due to a threat posted on social media.

Lafayette Police spokesman Matthew Benoit has confirmed that officers are on campus, and that the school is on lockdown until further notice.

“Around 8:30 a.m., officers and staff at LHS were notified about the social media threats,” Benoit said. “LHS administration and school resource officers immediately placed the school into locked down. The school is secure, and locked down protocol is in place. The LPSS are in contact with parents, and sending updates.”

This story will be updated.